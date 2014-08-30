FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat-Chrysler CEO says Oct 13 is possible date for Wall Street IPO
August 30, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler CEO says Oct 13 is possible date for Wall Street IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler, Sergio Marchionne, said on Saturday October 13 was the first possible date for the group to launch its initial public offering on Wall Street.

“October 13 is the first possible date,” Marchionne told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Rimini.

He was speaking after the planned merger between Fiat and its U.S unit Chrysler cleared a major hurdle on Friday when Fiat said not enough dissenting shareholders had exercised a legal right to tender their shares for the tie-up to fail. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

