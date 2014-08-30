FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat-Chrysler CEO says shareholders backing of merger is "huge step ahead"
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
August 30, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler CEO says shareholders backing of merger is "huge step ahead"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIMINI, Italy, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The fact that most Fiat shareholders chose not to exercise an option that could derail a merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler is a “huge step ahead” for the car maker, Fiat and Chrysler Sergio Marchionne said on Saturday.

Fiat signalled on Friday the merger would go ahead as not enough dissenting shareholders had decided to tender their shares for the tie-up to fail.

Marchionne also reiterated the carmaker had no plans to close any of its plants in Italy.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.