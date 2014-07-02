Fiat calls shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 for Chrysler merger

MILAN, July 3 (Reuters) - Fiat said late on Wednesday it had called a shareholder meeting on Aug. 1 to approve the merger between the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler.

In a statement, Fiat said that shareholders would be asked to vote on the cross-border merger of Fiat with and into its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Netherlands Fiat Investments N.V.

They would then vote on related motions, it said, referring to the merger with Chrysler.

On Monday Fiat Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said he expected the shareholders meeting for the merger to be some time at the beginning of August.

A shareholder meeting in August should allow Marchionne to list the merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in New York as planned before the end of this year.