Chrysler minivan engine stalls prompted over 100 complaints to US

DETROIT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have received more than 100 complaints about engine stalling from owners of Chrysler minivans from model years 2004-2007, according to a Reuters analysis.

The problem, which often occurred immediately after refueling, was reported by owners of Dodge Caravan and Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town and Country minivans, nearly 1.5 million of which were purchased during that four-year period.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday said its Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is assessing ”the scope, frequency and safety consequences“ of alleged engine stalling after refueling in the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan -- about 160,000 vehicles -- ”and any similarly equipped Chrysler minivans.

Such a probe can lead to a safety recall.

Responding to questions from Reuters, Chrysler, a unit of Fiat SpA since 2009, said late Wednesday that it is “investigating certain vehicles in response to the NHTSA inquiry. That investigation is not complete.”

The Caravan, Grand Caravan and Town and Country are sister models.

NHTSA on Wednesday told Reuters that it is “reviewing all available data and will take appropriate action as warranted.”

No injuries or accidents related to the condition have been reported.

In its official notice, NHTSA said it had received eight complaints from consumers about engine stalling after refueling on the 2007 Grand Caravan.

But the problem appears to be more prevalent than the ODI notice indicates.

A Reuters analysis of consumer complaints posted on NHTSA’s website shows the agency received many more complaints on the Town and Country - 34 on the 2004 model and 31 on the 2005 model.

The earliest complaints about stalling were received in mid-2008. Complaints mounted as the vehicles aged and accumulated more miles. A number of owners expressed concern about the safety of their families in vehicles that stalled at intersections or on highways.

“My 2004 Chrysler Town & Country minivan stalls every time I get gas,” one owner wrote to NHTSA in early 2011. “One time I was turning the corner and my car died and I could not steer the vehicle and ended up on the wrong side of the road . . . I have really come to dread when I need gas.”

The problem, according to several of the NHTSA complaints, appears to be connected to the failure of a valve in the gas tank -- a condition which Chrysler declined to confirm.

Complaints to NHTSA about engine stalling after refueling on the minivans tail off dramatically after the 2007 model year.