Fiat Chrysler sells 6 mln dissenters' shares to shareholders

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler said on Thursday it had sold to existing shareholders just over 6 million of the roughly 60 million shares it was offering from investors who decided to sell out as part of the company’s merger into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The carmaker said it had chosen not to exercise its right to offer the remaining dissenters’ shares on the market and will pay the cash exit price of 7.727 euros ($9.845) for each of those shares. (1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)