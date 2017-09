MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Car maker Fiat Chrysler said on Wednesday its Renegade Jeep drew 200 orders during the first weekend of launch, when around 20,000 clients visited dealers of the brand to see the new model.

Clients will be able to try the Renegade also this coming weekend, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)