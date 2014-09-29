FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulator to give details of probe of Fiat's tax handling in Luxembourg
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 29, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulator to give details of probe of Fiat's tax handling in Luxembourg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission will publish details on Tuesday of its decision to investigate the tax treatment received by a Fiat unit in Luxembourg, a spokesman said on Monday.

The European Commission raised pressure on Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg over their corporate tax practices in June, saying it was investigating deals the countries have cut with Apple, Starbucks and Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd, which lends money to other Fiat companies.

The Commission said it would publish on Tuesday details of its decision to investigate in depth the tax treatment of the Fiat unit and Apple in Luxembourg and Ireland respectively, spokesman Antoine Colombani said. He could not say when details of the investigation into the tax treatment of Starbucks in the Netherlands would be published. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.