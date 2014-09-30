FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Luxembourg tax agreement with Fiat may be state aid
September 30, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

EU says Luxembourg tax agreement with Fiat may be state aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission has told Luxembourg its preliminary view is that its tax arrangement with a subsidiary of Fiat constitutes state aid, the Commission said on Tuesday.

In a document published on its website outlining its probe into Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd’s tax arrangements in Luxembourg, the Commission said it had doubts about the compatibility of the agreement with the EU’s internal market.

Fiat, the Italian carmaker, declined comment.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

