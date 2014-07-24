FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat rebuffs report of Peugeot talks, shares pare gains
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 24, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat rebuffs report of Peugeot talks, shares pare gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fiat rebuffed a Financial Times report that said the carmaker had held talks with France’s PSA Peugeot-Citroen over a possible merger.

“There are no talks between us and Peugeot,” a Fiat spokesman said, while Peugeot declined to comment.

Shares in Fiat and Peugeot, which had been up around 3 percent after the report’s publication on Thursday, pared gains after Fiat’s denial. Traders cited the report as a reason for the earlier gains.

At 1445 GMT, Fiat was up 1.6 percent and Peugeot was up 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Francesco Canepa in London; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.