Fiat-Chrysler to be able to produce over 6 mln cars/yr by 2018-CEO
#Chrysler LLC
March 31, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler to be able to produce over 6 mln cars/yr by 2018-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Italy, March 31 (Reuters) - Fiat-Chrysler will be able to produce more than six million cars a year by 2018, the chief executive of the Italian-U.S. car maker said on Monday.

“Within 2018, Fiat will be capable of making more than six million vehicles (per year),” Sergio Marchionne told journalists after a shareholder meeting in Turin.

Marchionne also said Fiat would not spin-off its stake in Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup ahead of a planned listing on Wall Street.

“We’ve no plans to spin-off the RCS stake before listing,” Marchionne said.

With a stake of 20.6 percent, Fiat is the top shareholder in RCS, publisher of leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
