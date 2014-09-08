FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat's Serbian factory halts production temporarily -statement
September 8, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat's Serbian factory halts production temporarily -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Serbian division of Italian carmaker Fiat, a major driver of the Serbian economy, has temporarily halted production, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Serbian media reported earlier on Monday that the plant in Kragujevac was halting production from September 5 until September 9.

“The causes of this temporary setback are external and related to situation in the European and global automotive markets,” the company said in the statement.

The company did not say how long production would be halted.

The factory, a 1-billion-euro joint venture 67 percent owned by Fiat and 33 percent by the Serbian state, began producing Fiat’s 500L family of compact cars in July 2012.

In 2013, it was the country’s biggest exporter, with revenues of 1.5 billion euros ($1.94 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.7730 euro) (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by David Clarke)

