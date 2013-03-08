FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fiat reaches deal with unions on contract - union sources
March 8, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Fiat reaches deal with unions on contract - union sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects productivity bonus to read 103 euros instead of 2013 euros)

TURIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat has reached an agreement with unions to renew its contract for over 70,000 employees in Italy, said union sources on Friday.

The accord includes employees for truck and tractor-maker Fiat Industrial.

The agreement calls for a rise of 40 euros per month gross on the basic pay package starting from February for all of 2013, and a productivity bonus of 120 euros per month (compared to 103 euros currently) from April.

The Fiat group and its unions agreed to meet again on increases for 2014 and 2015 before the end of the year.

Reporting by Gianni Montani

