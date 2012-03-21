Fiat, unions agree temporary layoffs at Mirafiori

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat and unions reached an agreement on Wednesday to put about 5,300 workers at Fiat’s Mirafiori factory onto a temporary layoff scheme lasting 18 months starting April 2, union sources told Reuters.

The layoffs were expected, given the slowdown in the Italian and the European car markets.

“We signed an agreement for 18 months of temporary layoffs for all workers, which will be approved on Friday by the regional government of Piedmont,” said one of the sources. “Work to install new equipment on the new assembly lines will start during the first half of this year.”

In the meantime, Fiat will continue building the Alfa Romeo MiTo and the Idea and Musa cars at Mirafiori, the source said.

Fiat has said it will make a small Fiat SUV at the factory from the end of 2013, and a new Jeep-branded SUV starting in the second quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)