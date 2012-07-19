FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat meets unions on plans update on Aug 1 -source
July 19, 2012 / 6:12 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat meets unions on plans update on Aug 1 -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will meet with trade union leaders on Aug. 1 and likely provide an update about the Italian car maker’s plans, a source close to the situation said.

The meeting will come at a difficult time for the Turin-based group’s Italian activities, with plants operating at low levels using a planned redundancy fund to adapt to low demand.

“The market in Italy, which is back to 1979 levels, is penalising Fiat especially in the city car segment, where with the Panda and the 500 models it has around 60 percent of the share,” the company said on Wednesday.

Fiat, which controls U.S. peer Chrysler, announced on Wednesday its Pomigliano plant that produces the new Panda will tap the redundancy fund for the first time.

The day before the meeting with unions Fiat is holding a board meeting to examine its quarterly results. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

