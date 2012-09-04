FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat sees production of U.S. 500L starting Feb 2013
September 4, 2012

Fiat sees production of U.S. 500L starting Feb 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAGUJEVAC, Serbia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat plans to unveil the U.S. model of its new 500L in Detroit in January 2013 and to launch production the following month, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

“We will probably see it in American showrooms by June 2013,” Marchionne told reporters during a visit to Fiat’s Serbian car plant in the central city of Kragujevac.

Asked whether Fiat plans to increase production at the Kragujevac plant, Marchionne replied: “I think we are comfortable with the numbers we’ve put in place here.”

