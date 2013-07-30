REFILE-Fiat wins partial victory in bid to boost Chrysler stake

July 30 (Reuters) - Fiat won a partial victory in its path to a full buyout of Chrysler on Tuesday after a U.S. judge accepted some of the Italian carmaker’s legal positions in its dispute with a minority Chrysler shareholder.

However, Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Donald Parsons stopped short of ordering that minority shareholder, a union health-care trust, to sell 54,154 Chrysler shares to Fiat for $139.7 million, as the Italian carmaker had sought.

Instead, Parsons said certain questions need to be answered through discovery and testimony at a trial.