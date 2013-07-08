FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO says talks with VEBA to buy out Chrysler stake continue
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat CEO says talks with VEBA to buy out Chrysler stake continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that talks continue to buy the 41.5 percent stake of Chrysler that Fiat does not already own.

“The talks have not produced any results so far, so we don’t have anything to announce,” he told journalists asking for an update on the sidelines of a conference.

Asked for a comment on the possible timing of an agreement with the U.S. healthcare fund VEBA that owns the 41.5 percent stake, Marchionne said, perhaps jokingly, “if they accept our price, we could close this week.”

The two sides are far apart on price, and are in litigation in a Delaware court over the issue. Fiat has valued Chrysler at $4.2 billion, way below VEBA’s $10.3 billion figure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.