Fiat Chrysler CEO says long way from any offer to GM shareholders

ARESE, Italy, June 24 (Reuters) - The head of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday the group was a long way from anything like making an offer to the shareholders of General Motors over a possible tie-up.

“We have not spoken to any GM shareholder,” Sergio Marchionne said at an event outside Milan.

Sources have told Reuters that GM had asked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for advice as Marchionne lobbied GM investors to drag the GM board to the negotiating table.

Marchionne evaded a question on whether his group could proceed with a hostile bid on GM. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Stephen Jewkes)