Fiat open to alliances if they boost cost structure, position
July 30, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat open to alliances if they boost cost structure, position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was open to talks with all car makers about potential alliances, especially if they can improve the cost structure and market presence of its brands.

“We are open to discussions with everybody,” Marchionne told analysts during a call with analysts.

Earlier this month, separate media reports suggested that the Italian carmaker was talking to PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen about a potential tie-up. Both reports were denied by Fiat and the French and German companies.

“We’ve dismissed all those rumours,” Marchionne said. “When we have something to announce, we will make it clear.”

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
