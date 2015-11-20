FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler U.S. unit redeems notes, replaces credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will redeem secured senior notes maturing in 2021 for $3.08 billion and terminate an undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility as the carmaker seeks to gain full access to the subsidiary’s cash.

After completing a merger with its U.S. unit last year and creating FCA, the heavily-indebted carmaker has been seeking to restructure Chrysler’s finances to be able to fully access the unit’s cash, so far limited by a cap on dividends and debt covenants.

In a statement on Friday, FCA said the 2021 notes will be redeemed using cash. The revolving facility, which would have matured in May next year, will be replaced by a tranche of the 5 billion euro ($5.33 billion) syndicated revolving credit facility FCA entered into in June. ($1 = 0.9385 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

