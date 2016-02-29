FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne's 2015 compensation 10 million euros
February 29, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne's 2015 compensation 10 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne’s compensation in 2015 not including stock awards was 10.03 million euros ($10.9 million), down from 31.3 million euros in 2014, the company said in its annual report made public on Monday.

Marchionne, 63, received a salary of 3.6 million euros and was awarded 6.3 million in incentive compensation, as well as travel allowance of 126,620 euros.

Marchionne’s 2014 compensation included a one-time bonus of 24.7 million euros for his role in merging Italian carmaker Fiat with U.S. automaker Chrysler to create Fiat Chrysler.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese

