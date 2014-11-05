FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler Group revenue rises 18 percent, profit up 32 percent
November 5, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler Group revenue rises 18 percent, profit up 32 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $611 million, up 32 percent from last year.

Revenue for Chrysler, which derives most of its income from its home North American market, was $20.66 billion, up 17.6 percent.

Last week, the parent FCA reported a 7 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit to 926 million euros ($1.15 billion) on revenues up 14 percent at 23.6 billion euros ($29.5 billion).

The FCA earnings on Oct. 29 were overshadowed by news of the company spinning off luxury sports car brand Ferrari as part of a plan that includes a $2.5 billion convertible bond issue to help fund an ambitious five-year business plan. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

