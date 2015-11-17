Italy court accepts class action against Fiat Chrysler-consumer group

MILAN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Italian consumer group said on Tuesday an appeals court in Turin had accepted a class action suit against Fiat Chrysler over allegations the company exaggerated the fuel-saving credentials of its Fiat Panda model.

The lawsuit had previously been rejected by a lower court on the grounds it was unfounded.

Altroconsumo said consumers could ask Fiat Chrysler 239 euros each by way of compensation.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment on the issue.

“This is an important victory for consumers, who will now wait with more confidence for a positive verdict from the Venice court over the class action suit against Volkswagen ,” Altroconsumo said in a statement.