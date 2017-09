MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday it plans a $3 billion unsecured senior bond issue that may be used to repay or refinance outstanding secured senior notes of its U.S. unit Chrysler.

The bonds will be offered in one or more series, subject to market conditions, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)