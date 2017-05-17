Italy disappointed by EU plan to launch legal action over Fiat Chrysler

ROME, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy is disappointed by the European Union's plan to launch legal action against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, the country's transport minister said, adding authorities had from start ruled out the presence of any cheating devices at the carmaker.

The European Union is set to launch legal action against Italy later on Wednesday for failing to properly police allegations of emissions-test cheating by Fiat Chrysler following the Volkswagen dieselgate scandal, EU sources have said.

"I was sorry to hear that despite all the detailed information we've supplied to the Commission and to Germany, you plan to open an infringement procedure," Italian Transport Minister Graziano Delrio wrote in a letter to EU Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, as confirmed by a spokeswoman.

The European Commission has been mediating a dispute between Rome and Berlin after Germany accused Fiat Chrysler of using an illegal device in its Fiat 500X, Fiat Doblo and Jeep Renegade models. That mediation ended without fanfare in March.

"It's particularly disappointing, especially given the fact that after the end of the mediation process, we've not received any further requests" from Brussels.