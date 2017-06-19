By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON A federal judge in San Francisco on
Monday named lawyer Elizabeth Cabraser to lead the case brought
against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by owners over
allegations it bypassed diesel emission controls.
Cabraser, a lawyer at Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein,
also served as lead attorney for owners in the Volkswagen AG
diesel emissions case that led to the German
automaker agreeing to offer to buyback 500,000 vehicles and
spend billions compensating owners.
Judge Edward Chen said in an order Monday there is a
consensus among lawyers that Cabraser "has been extremely
effective in leading the VW team." He also named nine lawyers to
a steering committee to work with Cabraser, including many who
were involved in the Volkswagen case.
Chen directed Cabraser and her team to file a consolidated
complaint within 30 days and he plans an Aug. 8 status
conference.
Fiat Chrysler's lead lawyer is Robert Giuffra of law firm
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, who also represented Volkswagen.
In May, the Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler, accusing
it of illegally using software that led to excess emissions in
nearly 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.
Giuffra said on Wednesday the company is optimistic
regulators will approve the company's proposed software update
as part of certifying 2017 diesel models to allow them to go on
sale and then use that software to update the vehicles on the
road.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air
Resources Board accused Fiat Chrysler in January of using
undisclosed software to allow excess diesel emissions.