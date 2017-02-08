ROME Feb 8 Additional tests carried out on Fiat
Chrysler models during Italy's main emission-cheating
investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's
transport minister said on Wednesday.
A final report on the new tests is due to be published
within days, a ministry official said.
Transport Minister Graziano Delrio told a parliamentary
hearing that Rome had sent a separate report to German
authorities refuting their allegations and showing that three
FCA models -- Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade and Fiat Doblo -- were
compliant with regulations.
Delrio said the European Commission, which is mediating in
the dispute, was supportive of Italy's position.
