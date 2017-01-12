FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 7 months ago

Fiat Chrysler vehicles in EPA report are not road tested or sold in Italy -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that the car models that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says used a software that allowed excess diesel emissions to go undetected are not road tested or sold in Italy.

"The vehicles that were the focus of the EPA report are not road tested (homologated) or sold in Italy," the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.

In June, the same ministry said that Fiat Chrysler diesel engines sold in Italy were tested, and that they comply with emissions regulations. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

