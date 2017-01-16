FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Italy dismisses Germany's allegations over Fiat Chrysler models
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 6:13 PM / 7 months ago

Italy dismisses Germany's allegations over Fiat Chrysler models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tests conducted on Fiat Chrysler's 500X model showed the vehicle is compliant with regulations and there are no emissions irregularities as alleged by Germany, Italy's transport ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Germany last year raised concerns over certain Fiat Chrysler models, including the Fiat 500X, alleging the existence of hidden software that allowed excess diesel emissions.

After Italy rejected its allegation, Germany had asked the European Commission to mediate in the dispute.

In the statement, the ministry said it had "carried out the necessary checks and sent a detailed report to the German authorities which shows that Fiat 500X, in contrast to what is claimed by Germany, is in compliance with regulations".

It also added that the European Commission does not appear to have conducted any tests of its own that would confirm the German allegations.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.