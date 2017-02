A federal judicial panel has been asked to create a new multidistrict litigation for lawsuits alleging that Fiat Chrysler installed illegal software in its diesel vehicles to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

In a motion filed Thursday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiff R.D. Warren asked to consolidate seven proposed class actions filed against the U.S. subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler N.V. before U.S. District Judge Scott Coogler in the Northern District of Alabama.

