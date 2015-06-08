Fiat Chrysler to create 1,100 new jobs at Italian plants this year

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will create 1,100 new jobs at various plants in Italy this year, its European operations head Alfredo Altavilla told unions on Monday, in comments later confirmed by the company.

Out of the new posts, 600 will be at FCA’s Melfi plant, which produces the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models. Other 200 will be at the Sevel plant, 170 at Verrone, 50 each at Cassino and Termoli and the remaining 30 at Cento.

The company also confirmed 1,550 employees hired at Melfi earlier this year will be put on permanent contracts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)