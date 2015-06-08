FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler to create 1,100 new jobs at Italian plants this year
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 8, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler to create 1,100 new jobs at Italian plants this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will create 1,100 new jobs at various plants in Italy this year, its European operations head Alfredo Altavilla told unions on Monday, in comments later confirmed by the company.

Out of the new posts, 600 will be at FCA’s Melfi plant, which produces the Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade models. Other 200 will be at the Sevel plant, 170 at Verrone, 50 each at Cassino and Termoli and the remaining 30 at Cento.

The company also confirmed 1,550 employees hired at Melfi earlier this year will be put on permanent contracts. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.