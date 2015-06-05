FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler CEO says Ferrari IPO won't take place before Oct. 12
June 5, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler CEO says Ferrari IPO won't take place before Oct. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Italy, June 5 (Reuters) - A planned initial public offering of luxury sports car maker Ferrari will not take place before Oct. 12, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne said on Friday, saying the delay was due to technical reason.

Fiat had initially said the IPO would take place in the first half of 2015 but later pushed this back to the third quarter of this year.

Speaking to reporters in Venice, Marchionne also said he could stay on at the helm of FCA if there was a consolidation process and if he was asked to do so. (Reporting by Alessandra Galloni)

