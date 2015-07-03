Ferrari listing to value group at at least 10 bln euros-CEO

TURIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The listing of Ferrari may value the sports car unit at at least 10 billion euros, Fiat Chrysler’s (FCA) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

The carmaker decided last year to spin off Ferrari, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders as it seeks to unlock value at both FCA and Ferrari.

The company to be listed will be the Dutch holding company of Ferrari, the CEO said on the sidelines of the launch of a re-styled version of its popular Fiat 500 hatchback.

Turning to Greece, Marchionne said “everyone is worried” about the referendum on Sunday in which Greeks will vote on whether to endorse an aid deal with creditors.

“No matter who wins, there will be no happy ending,” he added.

Marchionne confirmed the financial targets of Fiat Chrysler for this year. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)