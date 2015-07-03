FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari listing to value group at at least 10 bln euros-CEO
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 3, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrari listing to value group at at least 10 bln euros-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The listing of Ferrari may value the sports car unit at at least 10 billion euros, Fiat Chrysler’s (FCA) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

The carmaker decided last year to spin off Ferrari, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake in the luxury sports car brand to its shareholders as it seeks to unlock value at both FCA and Ferrari.

The company to be listed will be the Dutch holding company of Ferrari, the CEO said on the sidelines of the launch of a re-styled version of its popular Fiat 500 hatchback.

Turning to Greece, Marchionne said “everyone is worried” about the referendum on Sunday in which Greeks will vote on whether to endorse an aid deal with creditors.

“No matter who wins, there will be no happy ending,” he added.

Marchionne confirmed the financial targets of Fiat Chrysler for this year. (Reporting by Gianni Montani; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.