Fiat Chrysler shareholders approve de-merger of Ferrari from group

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) investors on Thursday approved the demerger of Ferrari from the group, paving the way for Italy’s Agnelli family to become the luxury sportscar maker’s biggest shareholder.

FCA sold 10 percent of Ferrari in an initial public offering in October and will distribute its remaining 80 percent in the maker of supercars such as the 1 million-euro LaFerrari to FCA shareholders once the unit is spun off at the start of January.

Piero Ferrari, son of the founder Enzo, holds another 10 percent stake.

“This separation will better enable the company to realise its full potential .... Ferrari will be able to pursue its business strategies with grater operational and financial independence,” FCA Chief Executive and Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne said in his opening remarks.

He added that a separation of other brands from the group was “highly improbable” in the near term. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)