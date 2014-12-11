FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says no plan to move Ferrari's tax base outside Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles denied on Thursday a media report which suggested it was considering to move the tax residence of its luxury sportscar unit Ferrari outside Italy.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said in October he would spin off Ferrari from the group next year, sell a 10 percent stake via a public offering and distribute the rest of FCA’s stake in the unit to its shareholders.

“These rumours have no grounds,” the carmaker said in a statement. “There is no intention to move the tax residence of Ferrari SpA outside Italy, nor is there any project to delocalize its Italian operations, which will continue to be subject to Italian tax jurisdiction.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)

