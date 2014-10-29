Exor to invest 600 mln euros in Fiat bond

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Exor said on Wednesday it would invest around 600 million euros ($765 million) in Fiat Chrysler’s upcoming mandatory convertible bond.

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, which controls the car maker, said the investment will be made by drawing on resources currently available.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fiat announced plans to issue a $2.5 mandatory convertible bond by the end of 2014 to shore up funding for its 48 billion euro investment plan.