Fiat Chrysler shares up on report of potential GAC interest
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 18, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler shares up on report of potential GAC interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rose more than 3 percent on Wednesday after a media report suggested that China’s GAC was considering making an offer for a majority stake in the Italian-American carmaker.

Il Giornale daily said in an unsourced report that Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd, which already has a joint venture with FCA in China, may be interested in buying a stake.

“The market is betting on rumors that their Chinese partner wants to enter the group,” a Milan-based trader said, adding the stock was also recovering from a fall in the previous session when the carmaker was hit by a broker downgrade.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment, while GAC declined an immediate comment.

The stock was up 2.8 percent by 0730 GMT, compared with a flat Milan blue-chip index. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, Francesca Landini and Jake Spring)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
