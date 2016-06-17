FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GAC has not expressed interest in buying Fiat Chrysler stake-Marchionne
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

GAC has not expressed interest in buying Fiat Chrysler stake-Marchionne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VENICE, Italy, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) has not expressed an interest in buying a stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, the Italian-American carmaker’s chief executive said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler already has a partnership with GAC that enables it to manufacture in China.

FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said his group was interested in continuing to cooperate with GAC.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Venice, Marchionne also said second-quarter results were in line with expectations, confirming the company’s guidance for the year. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.