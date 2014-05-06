HIGHLIGHTS-Fiat Chrysler's five-year plan

May 6 (Reuters) - Newly merged Fiat Chrysler unveiled its long-awaited five-year plan on Tuesday, with Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne under pressure to show he can translate years of canny dealmaking into a thriving global autos business.

Here are the highlights so far:

JEEP:

* Global Jeep sales seen rising to 1.9 million vehicles by 2018 from 732,000 in 2013

* Company says on track to achieve 1 million Jeep sales this year

* Says Jeep manufacturing to expand to 10 plants in six countries, including Brazil and China, from current four U.S. plants

“China and Brazil are forecast to represent 32 percent of the global (SUV) market, and today we’re a niche player because we are an import-only brand,” said Jeep brand boss Mike Manley.

“Now, with the full merger of Fiat Chrysler and the investment that Fiat has already made, we are in a position to rapidly eradicate that,” he said on plans to expand production outside the United States.

CHRYSLER:

* Global Chrysler sales seen rising to 800,000 vehicles by 2018 from current 350,000

The company expects the Chrysler brand “to grow from 350,000 units sold in 2013 to over 800,000 units by 2018, effectively returning the Chrysler brand to the volumes and share it has achieved in the past,” said Chrysler brand boss Al Gardner.

FIAT CHRYSLER IN NORTH AMERICA:

* Fiat Chrysler sees group’s total North American sales at 3.1 million vehicles by 2018 from 2.1 million in 2013

DODGE:

* U.S. sales seen rising to 600,000 by 2018 from 596,300 in 2013

FIAT:

* Global Fiat sales seen rising to 1.9 million vehicles by 2018 from 1.5 million in 2013

* Most growth of brand volumes expected in Asia-Pacific region

* Fiat Chrysler sees its EMEA region operations exporting around 40 pct of its production in 2018

“In Europe the mass market brands are challenged. No margins so no margins for error,” said Fiat brand chief Olivier Francois.

“There is no easy fix. We are all realising that notwithstanding Fiat’s great European history, things have changed,” he said.

“The volumes in EMEA clearly reflect our cautious approach,” he said. (EMEA sales of Fiat brand are expected to stay about flat between 2013 and 2018 at around 700,000 vehicles)

On Latin America sales: “In Latam, there is one objective: Stay on top in Brazil.”

ALFA ROMEO:

* Alfa Romeo sales seen at 400,000 vehicles in 2018 from 74,000 in 2013

* Company will spend 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) by 2018 developing brand

* Will introduce eight new Alfa Romeo models between late 2015 and 2018

* Company sees Alfa Romeo sales in N. America at 150,000 vehicles by 2018, up from none last year

Alfa Romeo brand head Harald Wester said while Alfa Romeo often won on the track in Grand Prix races, it failed to execute the old automaker adage of “win on Sunday, sell on Monday”.

Alfa must “institute the rigour, the discipline and the measurements to meet the target of the first start of (new model) production in the second half of 2015 and launch eight products,” he said.

“We realised that we needed a radical solution ... that would resist the conformist pressure that a mass car producer would exert, we did not want AR to be bound by traditional processes. We wanted Alfa to benchmark itself against the best that the German automotive industry had to offer.”

MASERATI:

* Maserati sales seen rising to 75,000 in 2018 from 15,400 in 2013

* Maserati revenue seen rising to more than 6 billion euros by 2018 from 1.7 billion in 2013

* Maserati capex seen at more than 2 billion euros from 2014-18

“Maserati will deliver double-digit margins throughout the entire plan (up to 2018),” Wester said.

FERRARI:

* Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne says Ferrari is not for sale.

Marchionne said there was a “wilful and intentional” plan to keep production at 7,000 to maintain Ferrari’s “uniqueness and exclusivity.”