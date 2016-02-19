FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consumer watchdog calls on U.S. regulators to reopen Jeep probe
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Consumer watchdog calls on U.S. regulators to reopen Jeep probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Consumer watchdog Center for Auto Safety on Friday called for U.S. safety regulators to reopen an investigation into fatal fires in older model Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Jeep SUVs.

The consumer watchdog said deaths caused by fires in Jeep SUVs with rear-mounted fuel tanks have occurred since a June 2013 agreement between Fiat Chrysler and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct a safety recall.

The Center for Auto Safety said there have been 47 deaths in crashes with fires of Jeep SUVs with fuel tanks mounted behind the rear axle, most in rear-impact crashes. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)

