Fiat Chrysler has no agreement to sell stake to China's GAC

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has not made any agreement with China’s Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to sell a stake, the Italian carmaker’s chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler already has a partnership with GAC that enables it to manufacture in China. Earlier this month an Italian newspaper said GAC was considering making an offer for a majority stake in Fiat.

Asked also if French carmaker Peugeot could make a good partner, Elkann said Fiat was looking for a transformational deal.

“This (Peugeot) would not fall in this category,” Elkann said.

According to a report in Les Echos on Tuesday, the French government is weighing a possible sale of part or all of its 14 percent stake in PSA.

Elkann, also head of holding company Exor which controls Fiat, was talking at the Exor shareholder meeting.