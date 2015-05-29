FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler chairman confirms CEO sent merger email to GM
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler chairman confirms CEO sent merger email to GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, May 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler confirmed that CEO Sergio Marchionne had sent an email to General Motors about a possible tie-up, adding discussions had taken place with other players as well.

The New York Times on Saturday wrote that Marchionne had sent an email to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in March suggesting that the two companies combine, but was rebuffed.

Marchionne said on Thursday he could not confirm the report, adding he writes “lots of emails.”

“It was not the only email, it was not the only conversation,” Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann told reporters on Friday when asked about the New York Times report.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.