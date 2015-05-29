Fiat Chrysler chairman confirms CEO sent merger email to GM

TURIN, May 29 (Reuters) - The chairman of Fiat Chrysler confirmed that CEO Sergio Marchionne had sent an email to General Motors about a possible tie-up, adding discussions had taken place with other players as well.

The New York Times on Saturday wrote that Marchionne had sent an email to GM Chief Executive Mary Barra in March suggesting that the two companies combine, but was rebuffed.

Marchionne said on Thursday he could not confirm the report, adding he writes “lots of emails.”

“It was not the only email, it was not the only conversation,” Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann told reporters on Friday when asked about the New York Times report.