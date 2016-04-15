FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees Toyota, VW, Ford as remaining potential merger candidates
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

RPT-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees Toyota, VW, Ford as remaining potential merger candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add codes, attach to separate alerts)

AMSTERDAM, April 15 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sees Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford as the remaining potential merger candidates after its attempt to tie-up with GM was rebuffed, FCA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

Marchionne also said the Koreans were among the big players in the industry with whom there would be sufficient synergies to make a merger worthwhile, but added “the Koreans don’t get married”. The main big South Korean player is Hyundai Motor Co .

“The door (on M&A) never closed, the need to consolidate does not go away” he told journalists on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting in Amsterdam.

He said he would be the one doing the merger if it happens during his tenure, which runs until the end of 2018, but if it is later than that, it would be “other people’s problem”. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.