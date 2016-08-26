STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan Aug 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has been approached by several suitors for its components business Magneti Marelli, the carmaker's chief executive said on Friday, without giving names or mentioning how many.
Speaking to reporters at an event in Sterling Heights, Michigan, Sergio Marchionne declined to comment on whether FCA was in talks with South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
Shares in FCA rose sharply earlier this month after a report that Samsung could buy all or parts of Magneti Marelli.
A sale of the unit could help FCA pay off some debt at a time when the group remains overly exposed to a peaking U.S. auto market and its five-year investment plan is plagued by product delays. However, other reports have since suggested that the talks were up in the air because of differences over price and the assets to be included. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
