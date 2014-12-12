FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler says bond, share offer overallotment options exercised
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says bond, share offer overallotment options exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday the banks underwriting its mandatory convertible bond and share offer have exercised overallotment options, bringing the total proceeds to about $3.89 billion.

The newly-created FCA launched the bond offer of up to $2.875 billion and sale of up to 100 million shares to reduce its debt pile and fund an ambitious investment plan as it seeks to turn Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo into global brands and strengthen its position in the high-margin market for premium cars. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
