Fiat Chrysler 200 plant to shut six weeks on slack demand

DETROIT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will shut its Sterling Heights, Michigan plant, which makes the midsize Chrysler 200 sedan, for six weeks starting on Monday, the company said on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the company will within several years stop producing the Chrysler 200 as well as the compact Dart sedan, and will look to oursource that output.

The Sterling Heights Assembly Plant has two shifts and has been periodically shut in the past few months, also because of slack demand as the U.S. automotive market shifts to SUVs and pickup trucks and away from passenger sedans. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)