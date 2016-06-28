Vehicles in Fiat Chrysler roll-away recall linked to 68 injuries

DETROIT, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators said on Tuesday there were 68 reported injuries and 266 reported crashes in vehicles, including 2014-2015 Fiat Chrysler Jeep Cherokee models that have a type of gear-shifting control that has confused some consumers and led to roll-away incidents.

Injuries and crashes outside the United States were not reported by U.S. safety officials. The company in April recalled 1.1 million vehicles worldwide, some 811,000 of them in the U.S. market. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)