3 months ago
Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25 million trucks for software error
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

Fiat Chrysler recalling 1.25 million trucks for software error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Friday it is recalling more than 1.25 million trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.

The Italian-American automaker said it will reprogram computer modules because an error code could temporarily disable side air bag and seat belt pretensioner deployment during a vehicle rollover if the vehicle were subjected to a significant underbody impact. The recall covers about 1 million 2013-16 Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups, and 2014-2016 Ram 3500 pickups in the United States, 216,007 vehicles in Canada; 21,668 in Mexico; and 21,530 outside North America, the automaker said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

