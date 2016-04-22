FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.1 million cars, SUVs for rollaway issue
April 22, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.1 million cars, SUVs for rollaway issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Friday it is recalling more than 1.1 million cars and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after drivers exit.

The automaker said the recall is linked to as many as 41 injuries because drivers mistakenly believed they had placed the vehicles in park before exiting.

The recall covers the 2012-2014 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans and 2014-2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. About 811,000 vehicle in the United States are affected, along with about 52,000 vehicles in Canada; nearly 17,000 in Mexico and almost 250,000 vehicles outside North America. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

