Chrysler expands ignition switch recall by 696,000 vehicles
June 30, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Chrysler expands ignition switch recall by 696,000 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators on Monday announced an expansion of a previous recall to include more model years of Fiat Chrysler vehicles that have ignition switches that can be inadvertently shut off.

Added to a previously announced recall were model year 2008-2009 Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country minivans and 2009 Dodge Journey crossover vehicles. The previous recall affected the same three models from the 2010 model year.

Chrysler said in a statement that the expanded recall is being done “out of an abundance of caution” and includes an additional 695,957 vehicles, in addition to the previous recall of 196,000 vehicles, in North America. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

